Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,352,336 shares.The stock last traded at $158.41 and had previously closed at $158.26.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

