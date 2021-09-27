VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHY opened at $25.21 on Monday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

