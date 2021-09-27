Van ECK Associates Corp Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.