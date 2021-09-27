Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 842 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 842 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $50.66 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

