Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,211 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Radian Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.30 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

