Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.55.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $327.88 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $346.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.37.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,076,466 shares of company stock worth $438,511,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

