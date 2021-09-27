UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.90. The company had a trading volume of 60,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $384.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.77 and its 200 day moving average is $402.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.