UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,252,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $933,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $408.85 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $291.22 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.77 and a 200-day moving average of $402.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $385.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

