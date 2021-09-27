United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.12. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $21.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.97 to $22.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $25.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.01 to $27.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $4,147,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $356.51 on Friday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $164.31 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

