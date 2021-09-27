UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 187 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.33. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

In related news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

