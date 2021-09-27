Ubiq Price Tops $0.26 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $11.04 million and $29,705.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,140.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.39 or 0.07098695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00347920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.24 or 0.01160470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00108751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00568197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.99 or 0.00552762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00297155 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

