Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $993,906.86

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $993,906.86 and $535,842.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021229 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00377895 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001151 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

