Twin Tree Management LP Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,383 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. 838,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,798,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.