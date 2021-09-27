Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 87,431 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 255.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,431 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.05% of AON worth $29,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $942,564,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded down $4.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.45. 9,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $302.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

