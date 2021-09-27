Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on TKC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 483,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth $238,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,265. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

