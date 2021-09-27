Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TUWOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.29 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $832.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

