Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 791,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.58. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

