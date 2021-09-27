Truist Increases Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $322.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price lifted by Truist from $308.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.92.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $351.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $208.72 and a 12-month high of $352.38.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $206,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 135.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

