Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.85.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $29.07 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.