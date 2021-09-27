Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 15th

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $16.89.
Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trinity Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.