Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 15th

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $16.89.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trinity Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.