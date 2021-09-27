Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 295,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

TG stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

