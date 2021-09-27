Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.06 Million

Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce sales of $827.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $893.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.00 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $614.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,632. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $162,459,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

