Tracey L. Mccain Sells 25,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.28. 8,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

