Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.50 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.46.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TOU opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$44.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,308,930.15. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $562,731 over the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.