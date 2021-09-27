Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$579,182.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$790,195.50. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 575,500 shares of company stock worth $2,454,135.

TSE:TOT traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,730. The firm has a market cap of C$205.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.13. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

