Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.