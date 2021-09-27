Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.63 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

