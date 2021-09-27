Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

