Timothy M. Shannon Sells 1,599 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.98.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. FMR LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after purchasing an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
