Timothy M. Shannon Sells 1,599 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARVN. Roth Capital increased their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. FMR LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after purchasing an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

