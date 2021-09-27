Thrive Capital Management LLC Invests $286.79 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,852,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,790,000. Vimeo makes up 18.8% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $122,000.

VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

