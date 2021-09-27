The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Gap Up to $20.23

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $21.07. The Western Union shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 22,921 shares.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,533,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

