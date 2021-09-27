The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.72.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $7.00 dividend. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 160,399 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $3,506,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

