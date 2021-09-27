The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REAL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.59 on Friday. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,164 shares of company stock worth $1,434,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,899,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,217,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

