The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,632 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $111,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.72. The stock had a trading volume of 114,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,714. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $346.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.69.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.