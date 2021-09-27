The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,420,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $332,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $64.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

