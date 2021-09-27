The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 25,586 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,405,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.58% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $201,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 841.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 651,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 372.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $62.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.