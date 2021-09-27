The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,009 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $270,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $87.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.01. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

