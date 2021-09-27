The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 179,658 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,658 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.47% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $295,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,014,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,788,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 343,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $268.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.59. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $177.30 and a 52 week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

