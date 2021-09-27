The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce sales of $30.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.12 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $29.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $135.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.26 billion to $136.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $136.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.27 billion to $139.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

