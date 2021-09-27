The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $146.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

