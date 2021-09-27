The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $47.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,554. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,869,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,575,344,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.