The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. 171,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,659,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

