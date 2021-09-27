The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $164.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.03. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.