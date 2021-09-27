The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Up 7.5%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 23,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,327,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.14.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in The Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Chemours by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345,201 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The Chemours by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

