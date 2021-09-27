The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

