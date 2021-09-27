The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lifted by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 53.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 263.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,334,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $7,669,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.27. The stock had a trading volume of 380,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,103,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.00. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

