The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in The Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Bank of The West increased its stake in The Boeing by 251.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Boeing by 105.5% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $221.39 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.00.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

