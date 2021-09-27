Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $537.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $601.22.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $774.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $710.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $674.07. Tesla has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $766.66 billion, a PE ratio of 403.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

