Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.22.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $774.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $710.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $674.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

