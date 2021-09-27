Terracoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $376.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $355,275.05 and approximately $376.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,066.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.44 or 0.01155072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.41 or 0.00572175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00295625 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003128 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

